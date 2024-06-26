Marion County school bus crashes into house after truck runs stop sign: FHP

STREAM FOX 35:

Two people are injured after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and caused a chain reaction that ended with a Marion County school bus crashing into a home, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the area of Marion Oaks Trail and SW 31st Ave. Road.

A pickup truck, being driven by a 25-year-old woman, was headed south on SW 31st Ave. Road approaching Marion Oaks Trail and a stop sign when a Marion County school bus, driven by a 63-year-old woman, was headed west on Marion Oaks Trail approaching SW 31st Ave. Road, troopers said.

A Marion County school bus crashed into a home in Ocala on Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

The pickup truck didn't stop at the stop sign and made its way into the intersection at the same time as the school bus, according to an FHP incident report.

That's when the front of the pickup truck hit the right side of the school bus. The pickup truck wound up on the south side of Marion Oaks Trail, while the school bus crashed into a home in the 12900 block of SW 31st Ave. Road, troopers said.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries, troopers said. The bus driver and an aide were treated at a local hospital and have since been released, a spokesperson for Marion County Public Schools told FOX 35. No students were on the bus.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story.