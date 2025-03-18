3 Florida gang members arrested after robbery and brutal beating of 19-year-old, deputies say

The Brief The Marion County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested three members of the "Getlow" gang, two who are minors, following the robbery and brutal attack of a 19-year-old. The three arrested are being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond. They are all facing charges of robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Jeremiah Arzavius Smith, 19, was the only adult arrested. The FOX 35 News team has chosen not to name or show the faces of the other two alleged gang members arrested, as they are minors.



Officials said Jeremiah Arzavius Smith, 19, was the only adult arrested. The FOX 35 News team has chosen not to name or show the faces of the other two alleged gang members arrested, as they are minors.

What led to the brutal beating?

The backstory:

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the two minors drove the 19-year-old victim to meet with Smith on Feb. 26 in a secluded park near the Silver Springs Shores Country Club on Silver Pass in Ocala. Officials said the victim planned to sell his cell phone to Smith.

Deputies said the two minors distracted the victim while Smith hit him with a gun in the jaw, which caused serious injury. While the victim was disoriented, the three men then beat and robbed the victim, an official arrest affidavit shows.

Officials said the three men then fled the scene and left the victim. However, reports show the victim was able to obtain help from someone passing by and was transported to the hospital.

Through an investigation, detectives discovered the three men were affiliated with "Getlow," a gang originating from the Silver Springs Shores area.

What's next:

An official arrest report shows that the victim is recovering from a broken jaw.

Records show the three gang members arrested are being held at the Marion County Jail with no bond. They are all facing charges of robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

