Marion County: 3 people dead after I-75 crash, fire

Three people have died following a deadly, fiery crash along I-75 in Marion County Wednesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the crash happened on I-75 northbound near milepost 337 in Marion County, just north of the Sumter County line.

All southbound lanes have reopened and one northbound lane has reopened.

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours as FHP advised travelers to seek alternate routes.

Troopers were also diverting traffic to the southbound lanes off of the interstate.

Troopers said the roadway has a large amount of debris, vehicles, and burnt materials spread across all the lanes.

