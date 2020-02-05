Mardi Gras-themed tribute store opens in Universal Studios Florida for seasonal carnival celebration

article

A Mardi Gras-themed tribute store has made its debut in Universal Studios Florida as Universal Orlando Resort marks the kick-off of its annual carnival celebration.

The store is an immersive experience which Universal says "serves as a homage to authentic New Orleans tradition" and is located just outside the French Quarter inside the New York area of Universal Studios Florida.

"As guests step into the tribute store they will be transported into a dusty forgotten jazz hall where ghostly trumpets echo throughout the room. A few steps later, guests arrive in the 'The Cemetery' room – inspired by New Orleans’ famous Lafayette Cemetery – where they will pass through a Universal Studios archway surrounded by eerie tombs and statues. After some quiet moments amongst the crypts, guests leave the Big Easy and find themselves in the musty backwater bayou of rural, Southern New Orleans. 'The Bayou' room places guests in the heart of the swamp with shacks and sounds of the bayou."

In addition to themed rooms, guests will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Mardi Gras merchandise like masks, Voodoo doll charms, hand-painted skulls and skull walking sticks.

This year marks the 25th anniversary Mardi Gras celebration at Universal, with nightly parades, colorful costumes and countless beads flying through the air. Guests can also enjoy live concerts on select nights, authentic New Orleans bands each night and mouthwatering Cajun food available for purchase.



