Expand / Collapse search

'Mardi Gras' cruise ship sets sail from Port Canaveral

By
Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Carnival's Mardi Gras sets sail from Port Canaveral

Carnival's newest ship, the Mardi Gras, set sail on Saturday evening for the first time ever.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Carnival cruise line's newest ship, the highly-anticipated Mardi Gras, made history at Port Canaveral as cruise lovers and passengers set sail on Saturday.

Saying they were thrilled to be back cruising was an understatement.

"We are so excited. We have been waiting for 16 months for this day and it has already arrived. Yay Carnival!" said one passenger.

This trip marked Port Canaveral’s very first paid passenger cruise since COVID first started, with all passengers vaccinated.

Carnival’s largest "fun ship" is large enough for about 6,000 passengers at full capacity. It was about 70% full for this trip, sailing out of the port's brand new multi-million-dollar Cruise Terminal 3.

Carnival's Mardi Gras ship prepares for maiden voyage

Carnival's Mardi Gras left Saturday on its maiden voyage out of Port Canaveral. It was the first paid passenger cruise to leave Port Canaveral since the cruise industry shut down due to the pandemic.