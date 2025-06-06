Marcos Lopez arrest: 2 arrested in connection to case, 2 still on the run

The Brief Two people have been arrested in connection to the case involving suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. One of the co-defendants has already been released on bond, and authorities are continuing to search for two others who they believe were involved. Lopez was arrested on Thursday on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering over his alleged involvement in a major years-long illegal gambling operation.



Two people have been arrested in connection to the case involving suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, officials say. One of the co-defendants has already been released on bond, and authorities are continuing to search for two others who they believe were involved in the major years-long illegal gambling operation run out of a social club in Kissimmee.

2 arrested in connection to case

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, Lopez and at least four others – Ying Zhang, Sharon Fedrick, Sheldon Wetherholt and Carol Cote – owned or operated the million-dollar social club in Kissimmee.

Marion County residents Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick were arrested on Thursday, while officials are still looking for Ying Zhang and Sheldon Wetherholt.

Carol Cote | Sharon Fedrick

On Friday, both Cote and Fedrick were granted bond pending trial by a Lake County judge. Fedrick's bond was set at $300,000 per count due to prior state and federal convictions, while Cote's bond was set at $100,000 for each count.

Cote was released on bond later in the day. FOX 35 has learned that she has both an 8-year-old child and 2-year-old twins.

Both Cote and Fedrick are scheduled to next appear in court on June 30.

Marcos Lopez allegedly part of ‘massive Central Florida gambling operation’

What we know:

On Thursday, Lopez was arrested on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering over his alleged involvement in a major years-long illegal gambling operation, officials said.

Lopez was booked into the Lake County Jail and suspended as Osceola County Sheriff by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. FHP's Christopher Blackmon was selected to replace him.

According to the Florida Attorney General's Office and the criminal complaint, Lopez was allegedly part of a "massive Central Florida gambling operation" for years.

Lopez – and others – face at least two charges:

Racketeering

Conspiracy to commit racketeering

According to the complaint, Lopez was connected to, aware of or part of an illegal gambling operation that ran lotteries and slot machines. Officials say the organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Following Lopez's election as Osceola County Sheriff in November 2020, investigators say he continued to advance the interests of the criminal organization and collected a portion of the illegal gambling proceeds for his involvement.

Marcos R. Lopez has served as the Osceola County Sheriff since 2021. He was arrested on Thursday.

Who is Marcos Lopez?

Dig deeper:

Lopez was born in Chicago and raised in Central Florida.

After obtaining an associate degree in criminal justice, Lopez joined the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2003 while serving in the Navy Reserve.

He has served as sheriff since 2021 and became the first Hispanic sheriff in the county and the state.

Lopez has three children, two of whom are University of Central Florida (UCF) graduates.

