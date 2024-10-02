March Madness returns to Orlando's Kia Center in 2028
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando has been selected to host the First-and-Second Rounds of the 2028 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, as well as the 2027 Division II Women’s Golf Championship, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.
The basketball games, part of the annual "March Madness" tournament, will return to the Kia Center, co-hosted by University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Orlando last hosted "March Madness" games in March 2023 and previously hosted in 2017, 2014, and 2004.
"As the nation’s premier sports destination, we’re looking forward to welcoming student-athletes and fans from around the country to downtown Orlando for NCAA March Madness," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "We can’t wait to continue to showcase our vibrant community on the national stage and attract even more visitors to our region."
The NCAA said the 2027 Division II Women’s Golf Championship will be held at Mission Resort + Club in Lake County, co-hosted by Rollins College.
This announcement is part of the NCAA's latest championship bidding process, in which 293 organizations from 47 states submitted over 1,000 bids to host one of the 88 championships available for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years.
The NCAA events are expected to bring significant economic benefits to Orlando, boosting tourism and local businesses.
The 2027 and 2028 Division I Men’s Basketball Championships will span 25 cities across 18 states. See the full 2027 and 2028 locations below.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
- 2027 & 2028 Division I First FourDayton, OHUniversity of Dayton ArenaHost: University of Dayton
- Dayton, OH
- University of Dayton Arena
- Host: University of Dayton
- 2027 Division I First & Second RoundsCharlotte, NCSpectrum CenterHosts: The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Atlantic Coast Conference
- Charlotte, NC
- Spectrum Center
- Hosts: The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Atlantic Coast Conference
- 2027 Division I First & Second RoundsPittsburgh, PAPPG Paints ArenaHosts: Duquesne University and SportsPITTSBURGH
- Pittsburgh, PA
- PPG Paints Arena
- Hosts: Duquesne University and SportsPITTSBURGH
- 2027 Division I First & Second RoundsMinneapolis, MNTarget CenterHosts: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and Minnesota Sports and Events
- Minneapolis, MN
- Target Center
- Hosts: University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and Minnesota Sports and Events
- 2027 Division I First & Second RoundsOmaha, NECHI Health CenterHost: Creighton University
- Omaha, NE
- CHI Health Center
- Host: Creighton University
- 2027 Division I First & Second RoundsLouisville, KYKFC Yum! CenterHost: University of Louisville
- Louisville, KY
- KFC Yum! Center
- Host: University of Louisville
- 2027 Division I First & Second RoundsFort Worth, TXDickies ArenaHosts: University of North Texas and Fort Worth Sports Commission
- Fort Worth, TX
- Dickies Arena
- Hosts: University of North Texas and Fort Worth Sports Commission
- 2027 Division I First & Second RoundsSacramento, CAGolden 1 CenterHosts: California State University, Sacramento, and Sacramento Sports Commission
- Sacramento, CA
- Golden 1 Center
- Hosts: California State University, Sacramento, and Sacramento Sports Commission
- 2027 Division I First & Second RoundsSpokane, WASpokane Veterans Memorial ArenaHosts: University of Idaho and Spokane Arena
- Spokane, WA
- Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
- Hosts: University of Idaho and Spokane Arena
- 2027 Division I East RegionalNew York, NYMadison Square GardenHosts: Big East Conference and St. John’s University (New York)
- New York, NY
- Madison Square Garden
- Hosts: Big East Conference and St. John’s University (New York)
- 2027 Division I Midwest RegionalKansas City, MOT-Mobile CenterHosts: Big 12 Conference and Kansas City Sports Commission
- Kansas City, MO
- T-Mobile Center
- Hosts: Big 12 Conference and Kansas City Sports Commission
- 2027 Division I South RegionalSan Antonio, TXFrost Bank CenterHosts: University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Local Organizing Committee
- San Antonio, TX
- Frost Bank Center
- Hosts: University of Texas at San Antonio and San Antonio Local Organizing Committee
- 2027 Division I West RegionalLos Angeles, CACrypto.com ArenaHost: Pepperdine University
- Los Angeles, CA
- Crypto.com Arena
- Host: Pepperdine University
- 2028 Division I First & Second RoundsBrooklyn, NYBarclays CenterHosts: Atlantic 10 Conference and Barclays Center
- Brooklyn, NY
- Barclays Center
- Hosts: Atlantic 10 Conference and Barclays Center
- 2028 Division I First & Second RoundsOrlando, FLKia CenterHosts: University of Central Florida and Greater Orlando Sports Commission
- Orlando, FL
- Kia Center
- Hosts: University of Central Florida and Greater Orlando Sports Commission
- 2028 Division I First & Second RoundsColumbus, OHNationwide ArenaHost: The Ohio State University
- Columbus, OH
- Nationwide Arena
- Host: The Ohio State University
- 2028 Division I First & Second RoundsDes Moines, IAWells Fargo ArenaHosts: Drake University and Des Moines Area Sports Commission
- Des Moines, IA
- Wells Fargo Arena
- Hosts: Drake University and Des Moines Area Sports Commission
- 2028 Division I First & Second RoundsBirmingham, ALLegacy ArenaHost: Southeastern Conference
- Birmingham, AL
- Legacy Arena
- Host: Southeastern Conference
- 2028 Division I First & Second RoundsTulsa, OKBOK CenterHosts: Oklahoma State University and Tulsa Sports Commission
- Tulsa, OK
- BOK Center
- Hosts: Oklahoma State University and Tulsa Sports Commission
- 2028 Division I First & Second RoundsSalt Lake City, UTDelta CenterHost: Utah Valley University
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Delta Center
- Host: Utah Valley University
- 2028 Division I First & Second RoundsSeattle, WAClimate Pledge ArenaHost: University of Washington
- Seattle, WA
- Climate Pledge Arena
- Host: University of Washington
- 2028 Division I East RegionalRaleigh, NCLenovo CenterHost: North Carolina State University
- Raleigh, NC
- Lenovo Center
- Host: North Carolina State University
- 2028 Division I Midwest RegionalDetroit, MILittle Caesars ArenaHosts: University of Detroit Mercy, Oakland University and Detroit Sports Commission
- Detroit, MI
- Little Caesars Arena
- Hosts: University of Detroit Mercy, Oakland University and Detroit Sports Commission
- 2028 Division I South RegionalDallas, TXAmerican Airlines CenterHosts: Conference USA and Dallas Sports Commission
- Dallas, TX
- American Airlines Center
- Hosts: Conference USA and Dallas Sports Commission
- 2028 Division I West RegionalSan Francisco, CAChase CenterHosts: West Coast Conference and Chase Center
- San Francisco, CA
- Chase Center
- Hosts: West Coast Conference and Chase Center
- 2027 & 2028 Division II Elite EightFort Wayne, INAllen County War Memorial Coliseum ArenaHosts: Great Midwest Athletic Conference and Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
- Fort Wayne, IN
- Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
- Hosts: Great Midwest Athletic Conference and Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena
- 2027 & 2028 Division III FinalsPittsburgh, PAUPMC Cooper FieldhouseHosts: Presidents’ Athletic Conference and SportsPITTSBURGH
- Pittsburgh, PA
- UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
- Hosts: Presidents’ Athletic Conference and SportsPITTSBURGH