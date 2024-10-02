March Madness returns to Orlando's Kia Center in 2028

Stream FOX 35 News

Orlando has been selected to host the First-and-Second Rounds of the 2028 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, as well as the 2027 Division II Women’s Golf Championship, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

The basketball games, part of the annual "March Madness" tournament, will return to the Kia Center, co-hosted by University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Orlando last hosted "March Madness" games in March 2023 and previously hosted in 2017, 2014, and 2004.

"As the nation’s premier sports destination, we’re looking forward to welcoming student-athletes and fans from around the country to downtown Orlando for NCAA March Madness," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "We can’t wait to continue to showcase our vibrant community on the national stage and attract even more visitors to our region."

The NCAA said the 2027 Division II Women’s Golf Championship will be held at Mission Resort + Club in Lake County, co-hosted by Rollins College.

This announcement is part of the NCAA's latest championship bidding process, in which 293 organizations from 47 states submitted over 1,000 bids to host one of the 88 championships available for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years.

The NCAA events are expected to bring significant economic benefits to Orlando, boosting tourism and local businesses.

The 2027 and 2028 Division I Men’s Basketball Championships will span 25 cities across 18 states. See the full 2027 and 2028 locations below.

