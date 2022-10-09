Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'

Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited.

For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked.

"We lost everything. I got my dog and my cats thank god. It’s rough," said Patricia Rendon who is staying at the shelter. "I lost my dad 15 days before. So it just made everything really tough."

Previous shelters in Volusia County that opened for those impacted by Hurricane Ian have closed, but the Ocean Center shelter remains open. The American Red Cross says shelters change frequently and are at a rapid state of transition.

"It’s heartbreaking to see all of these people," said Rendon. "I just go day by day right now. I don’t know how long I’ll be here. How long they’ll even stay open as a shelter."

The Hotel and Lodging Association of Volusia County told FOX 35 Orlando that many hotels in the area are booked. Some hotels were damaged by the storm and were not operating at full capacity. Many people whose homes were damaged are staying in the hotels and on top of all of that, Biketoberfest starts on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. The event usually brings in more than 100,000 people who stay in the local hotels.

Some families at the shelter are seeing that firsthand.

"Everybody be like, we’re booked, we’re booked, we’re booked," said Kiara Thompson who was calling hotels after her home flooded. "If it were not for the Red Cross. Honestly, I don’t know what we’d be doing right now."

Thompson and her kids are relying on the shelter at least for the next week.

"FEMA did reach out to us with emergency housing but so many people are reaching out that it’s booked, so we can’t get our reservation until the 16th," said Thompson.

Many are just trying to hold on to hope.

"I just want everyone that went through this whole situation, and is homeless, to know everything is going to be ok," said Rendon. "It might take a while, but help your neighbor they might need you."