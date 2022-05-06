Man's body found near Leesburg High School, police say

A man was found dead Friday morning near Leesburg High School, according to the Leesburg Police Department. Police said they do not suspect foul play or criminal activity in the man's death.

Police said a thorough investigation was underway. Grief counselors will be provided to impacted students, the police department said in a Facebook post.

"We don't have any further information to provide at this time, however, updates will be provided should the full investigation reveal anything differing from the preliminary findings," the department said.