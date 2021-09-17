Man, woman shot in drive-by shooting, Orange County deputies say

article

A man and woman in their 20s are in serious condition after they say someone drove by and shot at them.

Orange County deputies responded to the Quality Inn on Landstreet Road in Orlando early Friday morning.

The two victims said they were standing near the corner of S Orange Blossom Trail and Landstreet Rd. when a vehicle drove by and shot at them, striking them both.

"They ran to the Quality Inn and were transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition," the sheriff's office said.

No suspect information has been released. Check back for updates.