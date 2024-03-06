Man, woman killed following motorcycle crash in Deltona: FHP

article

Two people died following a motorcycle crash that happened in Deltona Tuesday evening, FHP said.

Around 6 p.m., a motorcyclist and passenger were headed south on Normandy Boulevard approaching Sullivan Street.

As a Mazda SUV was attempting to make a left turn on Sullivan Street, the motorcycle approached at an "extremely high" rate of speed and crashed into the SUV's right front bender, FHP said.

Both the motorcyclist and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

Witnesses attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist killed was identified as Joshua E Colon Cirino, 26, of Deltona. The identity of his female passenger has not been released.

The two SUV occupants were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

FHP believes Cirino may have been traveling in excess of 80 mph at the time of the crash.

No other details have been released.