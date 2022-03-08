Man who fatally shot pregnant librarian in alleged road rage will not be charged

A man who shot and killed a Volusia County librarian in an alleged road rage incident last year will not be charged following a "comprehensive review of the case" by the State Attorney’s Office for the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

The Orange City Police Department concluded the suspect would not be charged with a crime after determining that the victim was the aggressor.

According to police officers, Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was involved in an incident with a motorcyclist on N. Volusia Avenue in the early evening hours of Nov. 20, 2021.

Investigators said Morales was behind the wheel of a blue Kia when she intentionally hit the motorcycle in the 1400 block of N. Volusia Ave. and then fled the scene, traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17-92. The motorcyclist and a witness followed Morales to the intersection of U.S. Highway 17-92 and Wisconsin Ave, where they attempted to get her to stop.

Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot outside her house in Orange City, Florida, on Nov. 20, 2021.

The motorcyclist and witness continued to follow Morales to her home while also contacting law enforcement, authorities said.

According to police, when Morales arrived at her house, she entered the residence to retrieve a gun and a confrontation took place in the roadway. Morales was shot multiple times by the motorcyclist.

Police said the motorcyclist, who has a concealed weapon permit, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Orange City Fire Rescue responded to provide medical care at the scene before Morales was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to those close to Morales, she was approximately four to five months pregnant. She left behind an 11-year-daughter and a fiancé.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.