Texas fugitive arrested in Florida after confessing to violent $1M jewelry store heist: Deputies

A Texas fugitive who was allegedly part of a $1 million heist at a jewelry store was arrested in Florida, deputies said.

The robbery took place three days ago, according to deputies, and the robbers stole jewelry and cash valued at over $1 million.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of Palm Coast Parkway and I-95 after they discovered a Black Chevrolet Tahoe with a Maryland tag involved in the Houston robbery was in the area.

Deputies spotted two men loading groceries into the car off Kings Way in Palm Coast before they left the parking lot, running a stop sign.

Texas fugitive Asdrubal Rodriquez was arrested in Palm Coast, Florida after allegedly robbing a Houston jewelry store | Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

The car was followed for multiple turns before deputies conducted a traffic stop.

Two men, Asdrubal Rodriguez and his passenger Adrian Brook, were detained during the stop.

A search warrant was issued for the car, where deputies found nearly $79,000 in cash and gold jewelry, all taken in the robbery.

Rodriguez eventually confessed to committing the robbery in Houston, as well as pistol-whipping and spraying the victim with pepper spray during the robbery.

A warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon was issued for Rodriguez's arrest from Houston Police.