Man walks right out of Sanford Target with $200 printer, stolen glasses on his face: police

Police in Sanford are searching for a man who allegedly stole a printer and a pair of sunglasses from Target.

The Sanford Police Department shared a photo of the suspect on social media this week. They said he was seen on video surveillance stealing a $200 Epson Ecotank printer and a pair of Goodfellow light-filtering glasses worth $17 and walking out of the store without paying.

He took the tag off the glasses, put them on and walked out of the store, police said.

This happened at the Target at 1201 WP Ball Boulevard on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.