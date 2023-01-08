Florida man caught after attempting second gun robbery in three days: Deputies

A man who deputies say stole guns from a gun shop in Melbourne was caught in Clearwater for trying to commit the same robbery.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department arrested 24-year-old Jeremy Middleton after he was attempting to rob a gun store in Clearwater on Friday. He tried to get away from deputies, which sparked a chase. He ended up getting out of his car and tried to run, but a K9 officer tracked him down when he was arrested.

Deputies connected him to a theft in Melbourne. Inside his car, deputies say they found guns stolen from Sicarios Gun Shop in Melbourne two days earlier. Officers responded to the Sicarios Gun Shop on N Wickham Road around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after the store's intrusion alarm went off. According to police, the Middleton forced the store's back door open, smashed multiple display cases, and stole several guns, before taking off.

Middleton now faces several charges including burglary, Grand Theft Auto, fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest.