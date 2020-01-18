Man, teen shot at Orlando hotel

article

A 35-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were shot on Friday night outside an Orlando hotel, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the Katerina Hotel on Lee Road around 9:00 p.m. after receiving a call for an aggravated battery involving a shooting.

"Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds," the Sheriff's Office said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

A Sheriff's Office helicopter reportedly spotted a vehicle leaving the parking lot of the hotel at a high rate of speed as deputies were responding to the scene. The vehicle reportedly crashed at the intersection of 441 and John Young Parkway.

It's not known how many suspects were involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.