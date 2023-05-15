Expand / Collapse search

Man suspected of murdering couple in Orange County arrested in Texas, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
A man suspected of stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Orange County, Florida, on Sunday has been arrested in Texas, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Orange County deputies responded to a 911 call on Sunday morning in the 10500 block of Bastille Lane and found Yohanna Colmenares, 42, and Alex Quintanilla, 40, inside a home with "obvious signs of trauma." Both were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Both had been brutally stabbed, according to Orange County deputies.

Manuel Alejandro Carrasco-Camacaro, 39, the alleged suspect in their deaths, was arrested on Monday in Harris County, Texas, which includes the Houston metro.

Manuel Alejandro Carrasco-Camacaro is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend in Orange County, Florida. He was arrested in Texas. Photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said in a news release that Carrasco-Camacaro used to be in a relationship with Colmenares, and that she was currently in a relationship with Quintanilla.

He was arrested "hours ago" and OCSO homicide detectives are on their way to Texas. Officials said it was suspected that both victims were targeted.