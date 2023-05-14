2 people dead in possible targeted attack in Orange County, deputies say

Two people were found dead Sunday morning in Central Florida in what could possibly have been a targeted attack, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 emergency call around 6 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bastille Lane and found a man and woman in their 40s with "obvious signs of trauma," a news release said.

Both were taken to the hospital where they died.

OCSO said it is possible that both victims were targeted and that detectives were working leads in the case.

"It's very early in the investigation and we have no additional details to release at this time," the release said.

OCSO have not released the names of the man and women who died, the circumstances of how they did, nor information on a possible suspect or suspects.

