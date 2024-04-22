Florida woman trips, falls over 'sticky substance' on Orlando International Airport floor, lawsuit says

A Florida woman is suing the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority after she tripped and fell over a "sticky substance" on the ground at Orlando International Airport, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County.

Myrna Delgado said that on April 24, 2023, she was getting off a JetBlue flight and heading toward the baggage claim area when she tripped and fell because her feet became stuck to the floor where a "sticky substance" was, the lawsuit said.

Florida couple seriously injured on moving walkway at Universal Orlando, lawsuit says

This caused serious bodily injuries, including physical handicap, disfigurement, mental pain and suffering, loss of income, loss for the capacity for the enjoyment of life and medical expenses, the lawsuit said.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 28: Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport during the busy Christmas holiday season on December 28, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu A Expand

Delgado and her attorneys allege that the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and Flagship Facility Services, Inc. failed to inspect, maintain and warn passengers of the "dangerous" floor conditions, the lawsuit continued.

Delgado is seeking judgment in excess of $50,000, plus costs and a trial by jury.

FOX 35 reached out to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.