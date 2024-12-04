Man shot near Waterford Lakes Parkway Tuesday afternoon, police investigating

A man in his 20s was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Woodbury Road and Waterford Lakes Parkway, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released at this time.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: