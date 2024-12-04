Man shot near Waterford Lakes Parkway Tuesday afternoon, police investigating
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in his 20s was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near Woodbury Road and Waterford Lakes Parkway, according to authorities.
Deputies responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released at this time.
