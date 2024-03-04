Man shot, killed following fight at Orange County apartment complex, deputies say
A man was shot and killed in Orange County on Monday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a residential complex at 8339 Pembrook Villas Cir. in Maitland regarding a physical fight around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Orang County Sheriff's Office said all parties involved in this incident are accounted for and no additional information was immediately released.