Man shot, killed following fight at Orange County apartment complex, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man was shot and killed in Orange County on Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a residential complex at 8339 Pembrook Villas Cir. in Maitland regarding a physical fight around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE HEADLINES:

The Orang County Sheriff's Office said all parties involved in this incident are accounted for and no additional information was immediately released.