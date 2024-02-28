Man shot, killed at Ocala home in possible 'stand your ground' incident: Deputies

A man was shot and killed at an Ocala home during a possible stand-your-ground incident in Marion County, deputies said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 2700 block of SW 143rd Place Road in Ocala.

Deputies said they found 26-year-old John’L Davis injured who was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and interviewed by deputies.

Upon conclusion of the interview, the suspect was released because the shooting is currently being investigated as a possible Stand Your Ground incident.

No other details have been released.