Man shot, killed after dispute inside Winter Garden apartment complex: Police

The Brief A man was shot and killed behind a Winter Garden residence after a dispute over motorcycle riding in an apartment complex, police said.

The suspect is in custody, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, with more details expected soon.

Dispute over motorcycle led to shooting, police say

What we know:

The deadly shooting occurred on Thursday afternoon behind a residence on 1031 Horizon Street. Officers responded to the scene just before 4 p.m., where they found a man lying next to what they described as a "four-wheel motorcycle." Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute over individuals riding motorcycles inside the apartment complex. A suspect, identified as 57-year-old Ralph Francis Hensel, fired at the motorcyclist, according to investigators. Hensel has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities have stated that no other individuals appear to have been involved, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Ja’Keem DeShun Williams. The investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not stated whether there were any witnesses to the shooting or if surveillance footage captured the incident. Additionally, law enforcement has not confirmed the specific circumstances that led to the fatal gunfire, such as whether the shooting was preceded by a verbal or physical altercation.

The backstory:

According to authorities, residents of the apartment complex where the shooting took place have reportedly been dealing with ongoing issues related to motorcycles being ridden in the area. While details of previous complaints remain undisclosed, investigators have confirmed that the fatal encounter was connected to those concerns.

It remains unclear how long this issue had been a point of contention or whether law enforcement had been involved in prior disputes related to motorcycles in the complex. The nature of the disturbance that escalated into gunfire has not yet been fully detailed by authorities.

What they're saying:

Authorities have assured the public that the situation is contained. "There is no further threat to the community," officials stated.

A spokesman for the Winter Garden Police Department said a suspect was identified shortly after officers arrived at the complex.

"Investigators were able to identify him as the suspect based on evidence obtained during the investigation, witness statements, and statements made on scene by the suspect himself," Capt. Scott Allen told FOX 35 News.

