Florida woman hit, killed by Orange City police vehicle while crossing road, troopers say

article

A Florida woman is dead after she was hit by an Orange City Police Department vehicle while crossing a road early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 60-year-old Deltona woman was not using a crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle she reportedly walked in front of, FHP said. Her identity has not been released.

Troopers said the crash happened at 2:30 a.m. Monday on S. Volusia Avenue near Roberts Street in Orange City.

The driver of the police vehicle was traveling southbound on S. Volusia Avenue and was merging into the left turn lane to make a left turn onto Enterprise Road when the crash happened. He was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.