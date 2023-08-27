Man shoots and kills wife in Orlando, deputies say

A man shot and killed his wife Saturday evening in an Orlando suburb, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 6600 block of Taxiway Circle around 7 p.m in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 40s who had been shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman, Nanchin Hassan Adeyemo, was taken to the hospital where she later passed away from her injuries, deputies said.

The suspect, Hassan Teddy Adeyemo, remained at the home and was charged with first degree murder, according to deputies. Investigators say this shooting is domestic in nature as the suspect and victim were married.

The sheriff’s office says there are no additional details available for release at this time.



