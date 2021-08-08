Man seriously injured after hit-and-run in Flagler County, FHP says

Troopers are looking for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that happened in Flagler County.

They said that it happened Saturday night after 10 p.m. on Old Kings Road and Blairsville Drive.

Someone driving a black car reportedly ran a stop sign and struck a man crossing the street before taking off.

The victim is said to be in serious condition at the hospital.

