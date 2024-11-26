Man sentenced to life for killing Daytona Beach jewelry store owner

A man accused of killing a jewelry store owner in Daytona Beach has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

John Craiger, 83, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Ghazi "Gus" Osta, 68. Investigators say on July 19, the two got into an argument shortly before the shooting inside Volusia Gold & Diamond on West International Speedway Boulevard.

Craiger was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in August.

According to Leigh Osta, Ghazi's wife, their son was in the back of the store when he heard his father shouting, "Get this guy out of my store." Moments later, gunshots rang out, prompting Osta's son to run out with his own gun and shoot Craiger. However, the situation escalated further.

Police say Craiger fired back multiple times, forcing Osta's son to crawl behind a counter and call 911. While Craiger was on the floor bleeding, a customer picked up a statue and struck him in the head. The customer then grabbed Craiger's gun and held him down until the police arrived.

In an interview with FOX 35 in July, Leigh Osta recounted the tragedy. "He's crying and says, 'Mommy, you need to come to the store! Daddy's been shot.' To me, he's a hero because he saved himself and neutralized the horrible person."

Ghazi and Leigh were married for nearly 40 years and had four children together — three daughters and a son.

Osta was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Craiger was also hospitalized with four gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police say the altercation stemmed from a recent transaction between the two men. Craiger allegedly told Osta to fight him outside, and when Osta told him to leave, Craiger pulled out a gun, shouted, "Hey Gus," and fatally shot Osta, according to police.

Craiger's sentence ensures he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

