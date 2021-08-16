Man sentenced in brutal dog beating death wants shorter probation

An attorney for Travis Archer, the man sentenced in the brutal beating of his dog Ponce, has filed a motion for early termination of probation.

Archer was sentenced to a year in jail along with three years probation, among other things, in 2019 following the 2017 beating death.

In the motion filed on July 23, his attorney argues Archer "has not had any violation and has successfully satisfied all conditions of his supervision."

The state and animal advocates, like Debbie Darino, oppose the request, asking the judge to make him finish out his full probation sentence.

The state’s response to the motion notes probation is the only condition keeping Archer from owning an animal, adding, "As such, the defendant should not be permitted to terminate his probation early."

"The fact that the appellate court allowed him to have animals after his probation, we feel that he should fulfill his full requirement for probation first," Darino said.

Darino worked alongside animal advocates and city and state leaders to enact "Ponce’s Law" in 2018, allowing for stricter punishment in animal abuse cases.

"This was not just a slap on the butt. This dog was slaughtered. Slaughtered," she said.

Frank Fabrizio, now retired, was the police chief at the Ponce Inlet Police Department when Ponce was killed.

"It was traumatic. I'll tell you that," he said.

He agrees with the state and Darino, asking the judge to turn down the request.

"Make him finish out his sentence. You know, this is what was agreed to and then you can go on with your life," he said.

FOX 35 reached out to Archer's attorney.

He said he had no comment on the new motion.

A judge will hear the request on Sept. 15.