Man recovering after shooting at Orlando Wawa gas station

A man is recovering after a shooting late Wednesday night at a Wawa gas station on Silver Star Road and John Young Parkway.

According to Orlando Police, the victim got into a fight with another man on the Wawa property when he was shot in the groin area.

The suspect stayed on scene and turned himself in to officers who arrived around 11 p.m.

An Orlando Police watch commander says the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.

