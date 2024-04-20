Man pointing gun at others shot by Orange County deputy, sheriff says

A man reportedly pointing a weapon at residents of an apartment complex was shot by Orange County deputies late Friday, according to Sheriff John Mina.

Deputies responded to the Indigo Winter Park Apartments on U.K. Circle around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of an armed man pointing a gun at other people at the apartment complex.

When deputies arrived, they heard one gunshot and saw the man holding a gun. A deputy then shot the man, the sheriff said. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else – residents or deputies – was hurt, according to authorities. A gun was found at the scene.

The deputy who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is standard procedure.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office will then conduct its own investigation.