Man on scooter struck, killed by truck in Deltona

A man driving a scooter in Deltona died Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck, law enforcement said.

The accident happened around 12 p.m. between a Dodge pickup truck and a motorcycle scooter near Deltona Middle School at the intersection of Enterprise Road and Jena Drive.

The Suzuki scooter driver was traveling north on Enterprise when the pickup entered the intersection and turned in front of the scooter.

The scooter driver whose been identified as 33-year-old David Antonio Radosta, struck the pickup truck's left front. Radosta was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pickup truck driver was not injured.

Traffic was rerouted in the area due to the crash until just before 4 p.m. when the roadway reopened. Detectives are actively investigating this crash.