Man murders family member at motel after altercation outside Kissimmee restaurant, deputies say

article

A man has been arrested for murder after he allegedly killed his family member at an Osceola County motel, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim and 34-year-old Alberto Jose Gonzalez-Velazquez were family members and the incident began as an altercation in the parking lot of a Kissimmee restaurant on October 20.

Both the victim and Gonzalez-Velazquez reportedly left the restaurant in a gray truck before they into a car crash near the intersection of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Bass Road.

Deputies said Gonzalez-Velazquez fled to the Knights Inn Motel from the crash where the situation escalated, and he attacked his family member.

78-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in Kissimmee, troopers say

After receiving multiple calls about a shooting, deputies responded and found the family member with life-threatening injuries.

They died on October 22 after being taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that Gonzalez-Velazquez, fled from the area in a gray truck.

Deputies located Gonzalez-Velazquez who was initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

When his family member died, Gonzalez-Velazquez was charged with premeditated first-degree murder.