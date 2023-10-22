78-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in Kissimmee, troopers say

STREAM FOX 35 News:

A 78-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash as he was crossing the street in Kissimmee early on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Pleasant Hill Road in Osceola County, according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was crossing Pleasant Hill Road from an unknown direction, south of Earle Court, the report said. He was not in a marked crosswalk.

An unknown vehicle crashed into the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said. After the crash, the driver fled the scene.

Troopers are looking for the car, possibly a 2014-2019 gray Volkswagen Passat. The car is believed to have front and left side damage, and damage to the driver side mirror and possibly the windshield.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is an active criminal investigation.