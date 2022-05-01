Man shoots, kills girlfriend in parking lot of Texas Roadhouse, police say

article

An Oklahoma man is charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse, Amarillo Police said.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after an argument, according to information from police released to FOX Television Stations. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 23-year-old Marisela Mendoza, had been shot multiple times. She died later at an area hospital.

Police learned the suspect and the victim were in a relationship and had traveled to the restaurant from out of town.

Police say they learned the suspect, 30-year-old Mario Rodriquez, fled the parking lot in a gray car, prompting an AMBER Alert. Amarillo Police did not elaborate on what prompted the AMBER Alert.

Rodriquez was later located and arrested in nearby Hereford.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo PD at 806-378-3038 or Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400.