One man killed, another seriously injured in Marion County hit-and-run, FHP says

One man was killed and another was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 11 p.m., a man on a bicycle was towing another man riding a motorized scooter on Spring Road, a crash report stated. A truck traveling west on Spring Road struck the bicyclist and scooter before fleeing the scene, troopers said. The man riding the scooter, an 84-year-old from Ocala, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

The truck, driven by 40-year-old Mary P. Wise of Ocala, was found shortly afterward by Marion County deputies in the same neighborhood where the crash happened, according to FHP. Troopers identified the truck as the hit-and-run vehicle because its damage matched car parts left at the scene, a crash report stated. The suspect identification was also supported by video of the crash, which was captured by a nearby residence, according to troopers.

Wise was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a crash that caused death or injury to another person, FHP confirmed.



