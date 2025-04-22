Man killed in shooting involving deputy suffered from mental health issues, family says

The Brief Eric Escobar, a Clermont man with a history of mental health struggles, was fatally shot by a Lake County deputy after ignoring commands and pulling a gun. His family says they repeatedly sought help for him but were limited by his legal right to refuse treatment. The incident is renewing calls for mental health reform and better crisis response systems.



A Clermont man killed in a shooting involving a Lake County sheriff's deputy suffered from mental health issues, according to his stepfather.

What we know:

Eric Escobar, 39, was shot and killed by a Lake County sheriff's deputy on April 12 during a confrontation in a Clermont neighborhood. Body camera footage shows the deputy interacting with Escobar, who was armed and failed to comply with repeated commands to put his hands up. Escobar approached a home that was not his residence and pulled out a gun before being shot.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy fired three rounds after Escobar ignored warnings and reached for his weapon.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the responding deputies had prior knowledge of Escobar’s mental health struggles or if any specialized mental health response teams were considered or available during the incident. Additionally, there is no information yet on whether the deputy’s actions are under internal or external review beyond the official justification given.

The broader details of Escobar’s mental health history, including diagnoses or previous crises, haven’t been made public.

The backstory:

Escobar reportedly struggled with mental health issues for years. According to his stepfather, the family sought help through every avenue available — contacting medical professionals, law enforcement, and the legal system. Despite their efforts, they were limited in what they could do because Escobar was an adult who could legally refuse treatment and medication.

The confrontation on April 12 began when Escobar, who lived nearby, began screaming in the street and banging on a stranger’s door. The residents of that home called 911, prompting the deputies' response.

Big picture view:

Families often struggle to find support for loved ones with mental illness, and many worry that a call for help could end in tragedy — as it did for Escobar.

Neighbors, family members, and community voices are calling for systemic reform to better handle mental health situations, especially involving individuals in crisis who pose a perceived threat.

What they're saying:

Body camera video showed the deadly interaction between a Lake County deputy and Escobar on April 12.

"What’s your name?" the deputy can be heard asking. "Eric Escobar," Escobar replied.

The deputy noticed a weapon tucked into Escobar’s waistband.

"Is that a gun?" he asked. "Yes – I got two," Escobar can be heard saying. "Okay, put your hands up right now," the deputy said. "We need to go in there," said Escobar, who was pointing to a home on Via Roma Circle. "We’re not going in there," the deputy responded. "Please!" begged Escobar.

The body camera footage shows Escobar ignoring commands from the deputy to put his hands up. Instead, Escobar headed back toward the house, and pulled out his gun.

"Stop! You’re going to get shot," the deputy said before firing three rounds.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was forced to shoot.

"Our window backs on to the road, so we could see all these flashing lights," said Margaret Johnson. "I looked out the window and saw police cars, the fire engines and everything going on."

Johnson lives in the neighborhood. She said her son knew Escobar and was saddened to hear the news.

"He said that he had issues... he had mental issues and that he felt sorry for him that he got killed," Johnson said. "It’s sad, really, to think, you know, that that happened."

According to Escobar’s stepdad, the family has exhausted every option in trying to get him help over the years. He said they have reached out to medical specialists, enlisted help from the sheriff’s office, and legal advice from the courts.

Since Escobar was an adult, he said they couldn’t force him to take his medication or accept professional help. His stepfather said change needs to happen.

