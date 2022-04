article

A 56-year-old man was killed in a crash after he rear-ended another vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol says the man was driving an SUV on Simpson Road in Osceola County.

Troopers say he failed to stop and crashed directly into a Suburban in front of him.

His car then went across the opposite lanes before crashing into a tree, according to FHP.

The man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.