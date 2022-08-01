Man killed in Apopka shooting, police say

article

Apopka Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the 800 block of S Robinson Avenue.

According to the police, there was a dispute between persons known to each other.

The report says a 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during the dispute. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

The Apopka Police Department has not made any arrests and is not looking for any outstanding person in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.