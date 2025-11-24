Man injured in shooting outside Midway home, Seminole County deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was injured Sunday after a shooting outside a residence in Midway, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened at a residence in the 3700 block of Main Street just before 7:30 p.m.
Two men were exchanging words in the front yard when multiple shots were fired, according to deputies.
A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene in a dark gray sedan, deputies said.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. It’s also unclear what led to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.