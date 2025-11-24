Man injured in shooting outside Midway home, Seminole County deputies say

The Brief A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a home in Midway, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened at a home in the 3700 block of Main Street on Sunday. A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital; another man fled the scene.



A man was injured Sunday after a shooting outside a residence in Midway, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 3700 block of Main Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Two men were exchanging words in the front yard when multiple shots were fired, according to deputies.

A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene in a dark gray sedan, deputies said.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. It’s also unclear what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.