Man in his 30s found shot dead at apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say

Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot dead at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

Deputies responded to the Seabrook Apartments in the 3100 block of Terry Brook Drive near Winter Park just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call about a man down. That's where they said they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information has been released.

