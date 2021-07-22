Man in critical condition after being shot in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is in critical condition after being shot, police said Thursday.
Officers responded to the 5000 block of Dockside Dr. for a ‘general disturbance.’
"Upon arrival, officers found an adult male inside a residence with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.