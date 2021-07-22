Expand / Collapse search

Man in critical condition after being shot in Orlando, police say

Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is in critical condition after being shot, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Dockside Dr. for a ‘general disturbance.’ 

"Upon arrival, officers found an adult male inside a residence with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
 