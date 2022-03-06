Man injured after shooting near Main Street at Bike Week

Police say a fight led to one person being shot in Daytona Beach early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened after an altercation between two people at the Cruisin' Café on Main Street.

Detectives with Daytona Beach police say just after midnight two men got into a fight at the restaurant. Investigators believe one man sucker-punched the other. The man who was punched began to leave the area with a friend. The other guy went after them and approached them in a nearby parking lot on Fern Lane with a gun attempting to rob them.

Police say that's when the friend, who also had a gun, pulled it out and shot the other man in the chest.

The man who was shot was taken to Halifax Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

Daytona Beach police say the shooter was detained and is cooperating with investigators.

Advertisement

Detectives are still investigating, talking with the men involved and searching for any potential witnesses.