Man hit by stray bullet while walking in Orange County, deputies say

A man was shot by a stray bullet in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said a man was walking with a woman on Indialantic Drive when they heard an argument. Several gunshots followed and the man was struck with a projectile from an unknown direction and unknown suspect.

The man was reportedly taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, deputies said.

