Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say

A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.

The man, who police said had been shot multiple times, died before officers arrived. His identity has not been released at this time.

Detectives are actively investigating and will release more information regarding the homicide when it is available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Ocala detectives at 352-369-7000, or call anonymously by dialing **TIPS.