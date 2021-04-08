Man driving lawnmower across Florida for charity arrives in Orlando

A Florida man is making quite the trip on a lawnmower, and it’s all for a good cause.

Chip Hawthorne is determined to drive his lawnmower 130 miles across the state of Florida to raise money for Habitat for Humanity. He began on Thursday on Highway 50 and drove through downtown Orlando during his journey.

Hawthorne live-streamed his trek through Orlando's morning traffic on his Main Street Mower Facebook page.

Hawthorne started in Titusville and says he'll end the journey in Spring Hill. He told FOX 35 News that his lawnmower goes about 12 mph.

A car can get from Titusville to Spring Hill in about 3 1/2 hours, but Hawthorne expects his mower to take about 15.

"But really don't know. With traffic, it might be longer," he said.

Hawthorne is doing it all to show love for Habitat for Humanity. His goal is to raise $500,000. You can donate HERE.