Man dies after falling off Orlando apartment balcony, police say

The Brief The Orlando Police Department says a man has died after falling off the balcony of an apartment building. Police reported the incident took place around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the downtown Orlando area. At this time, investigators said there has been no evidence of foul play.



The Orlando Police Department says a man has died after falling off the balcony of an apartment building in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police reported the incident took place around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the downtown Orlando area on the 300 block of Rosalind Avenue.

Witnesses told police they heard the man hit the concrete below the building. Officials said the man died at the scene.

The Orlando Police Department is currently at the scene of an active death investigation.

At this time, investigators said there has been no evidence of foul play.

The FOX 35 News team is currently at the scene of the investigation to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: