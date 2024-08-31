Man dies after being found unresponsive at Discovery Cove pool, deputies say

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a man died after being found unresponsive in a Discovery Cove pool on Saturday morning.

Officials were called out to the scene around 11:10 a.m. to the pool on a call of a man in his 60s being unresponsive, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man died after being transported to an area hospital.

A spokesperson with Discovery Cove released the statement: Our staff responded to a medical emergency involving a guest today. Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital. Our thoughts are with this family, and out of respect for their privacy, we won’t be commenting further.

This is the third death reported at Discovery Cove since May, with a 13-year-old found unresponsive in May and a 51-year-old on July 8.

The investigation remains ongoing.