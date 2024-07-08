Man found unresponsive in Discovery Cove Orlando pool, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man visiting Discovery Cove Orlando was found unresponsive in a pool on Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the park just after 10 a.m. and were assisted by Orange County Fire Rescue. The man in his 50s was transported to Orlando Health Doctor Phillips for a possible drowning, according to responders.

No additional details were immediately released, as the investigation is active and ongoing. FOX 35 contacted Discovery Cove for comment.

"Our staff responded to a medical emergency involving a guest this morning. Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital," a statement read. "Our thoughts are with this family and out of respect for their privacy."

According to its website, Discovery Cove allows guests to swim with dolphins and snorkel with thousands of tropical fish in a tropical environment.

Monday's incident comes less than two months after authorities said a 13-year-old drowned in a Discovery Cove pool.