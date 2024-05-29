Child found unresponsive in Discovery Cove Orlando pool, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

A 13-year-old girl nearly drowned in a pool at the Discovery Cove theme park in Orlando on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Orange County deputies responded to the all-inclusive day resort regarding a girl who had been found unresponsive in a pool.

Officials said she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. As of Wednesday, her condition remains unknown.

No additional details about what led to the incident were released. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Discovery Cove allows guests to swim with dolphins and snorkel with thousands of tropical fish in a tropical environment, according to its website.