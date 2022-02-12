Man dies after being found shot in driveway

article

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning police responded to the area of Sunset Drive and Herold Drive for a report of shots heard in the area.

Once officers arrived on scene they found a man in the driveway of a home on Sunset Drive who had been shot.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

At this time police do not have any suspect information to release, but continue to investigate.